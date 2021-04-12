London region receives significant boost in latest vaccination expansion

Send this page to someone via email

People 55 years and older in the London region are about to have far more options for getting their COVID-19 vaccinations.

After just two locations were announced in the province’s first rollout, the province has announced a significant expansion that will see 45 locations in the region offer the vaccine.

On Sunday, the Ontario government announced that an additional 700 pharmacies will begin offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to those in the province 55 and older starting the week of April 12.

Officials say a total of 31 pharmacies in London and 14 across Middlesex County will soon be offering the vaccine. That will include locations in several communities, like Strathroy, Dorchester, Glencoe, Parkhill and Lucan, among others.

A full list of locations in London and Middlesex County can be found below. Participating retailers include Shoppers Drug Mart, Walmart, Rexall, Loblaw, Pharmasave and independent drug stores.

Besides those pharmacies, the London area also has three mass vaccination centres that are now inoculating people as young as 65 years of age.

Officials noted that not all pharmacies will start vaccinating at the same time. For information on how to book a pharmacy shot, visit the province’s COVID-19 website.

New pharmacy locations in region:

London

Costco

4313 Wellington Rd. S.

Loblaw

635 Southdale Rd. E.

3040 Wonderland Rd. S.

Rexall

740 Hyde Park Rd.

1593 Adelaide St. N.

240 Commissioners Rd. W.

1375 Beaverbrook Ave.

Rexall Speciality 841-845 Consortium Crt.

1795 Earnest Ave.

1505 Highbury Ave. N.

Shoppers Drug Mart

1224 Commissioners Rd. W.

1186 Oxford St. W.

467 Wharncliffe Rd. S.

142 Clarke Rd.

1365 Huron St.

1680 Richmond St. N.

1657 Dundas St. E.

3090 Colonel Talbot Rd.

1118 Adelaide St. N.

100-431 Richmond St.

510 Hamilton Rd.

1105 Wellington Rd.

Walmart

330 Clarke Rd.

1280 Fanshawe Park Rd. W.

1105 Wellington Rd. S.

Other London Locations

No Frills pharmacy (7 Baseline Rd.)

No Frills pharmacy (599 Fanshawe Park Rd.)

Real Canadian Superstore pharmacy (825 Oxford St.)

Dini IDA Pharmacy (C02-785 Wonderland Rd.)

The Health Depot (629 Consortium Crt.)

TMC Pharmacy (990 Gainsborough Rd.)

Greenhills Pharmacy (2335 Main St.)

Middlesex County Locations

Arva – Incare Health (1-14351 Medway Rd.)

Delaware – Delaware Pharmacy (11569 Longwoods Rd.)

Dorchester – Shoppers Drug Mart (2300 Dorchester Rd.)

Glencoe – Glencoe Pharmacy (253 Main St.)

Ilderton – Ilderton Medical Pharmacy (1-13187 Ilderton Rd.)

Komoka – Komoka Pharmacy (9952 Glendon Dr.)

Lucan – Lucan Drug Mart (180 Main St.)

Muncey – Pharmasave (77 Anishinaabeeg Dr.)

Parkhill – McIntyre Pharmacy (238 Main St.)

Strathroy – Shoppers Drug Mart (78 Front St.), Real Canadian Superstore pharmacy (626 Victoria St.), Bossons Pharmacy (35 Front St.), Walmart (150 Carroll St.)