Investigations

Winnipeg police looking for missing girl last seen in Tyndall Park

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted April 11, 2021 3:43 pm
Winnipeg police are searching for missing 12-year-old Liv Seenie who was last seen April 10, 2021./SUPPLIED.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) are asking for the public’s help looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Liv Seenie was last seen in the Tyndall Park neighbourhood on April 10 around 11:30 p.m.

The 12-year-old is roughly 5’7″-5’8″ in height, and according to the WPS, she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with three-quarter-length sleeves, dark coloured pants, socks with no shoes and was carrying a dark green satchel bag.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

