Winnipeg police looking for missing girl last seen in Tyndall Park

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) are asking for the public’s help looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Liv Seenie was last seen in the Tyndall Park neighbourhood on April 10 around 11:30 p.m.

The 12-year-old is roughly 5’7″-5’8″ in height, and according to the WPS, she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with three-quarter-length sleeves, dark coloured pants, socks with no shoes and was carrying a dark green satchel bag.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

Advertisement