Hamilton reports 277 COVID-19 cases on the weekend, 7 new outbreaks

Hamilton public health reported 277 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with 152 on Saturday and 125 on Sunday.

The city says active cases went up slightly over two days to 938 as of April 11 with about 4.7 per cent of all the city’s COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

Hamilton’s seven-day average of new cases is at 117.

Seven new outbreaks were declared over the last two days at five workplaces, a lodging home and a supportive housing site.

The largest of the surges is at TD Canada bank branch in East Hamilton, with four cases among staffers.

The other four workplace outbreaks at ArcelorMittal Dofasco, G.L. Tiley and Associates Ltd. in Dundas, Michael’s on Stone Church Road East and Turtle Jack’s in Stoney Creek also all involved cases among workers.

Outbreaks at the Green Mountain Lodging Home and St Leonard’s Society involved just single cases among residents.

There are now 44 outbreaks tied to 316 cases as of Sunday. Eleven of the surges are at schools, with eight in the public school system accounting for 53 cases.

Two schools on the Mountrain — St. Thérèse of Lisieux Catholic Elementary and Timothy Christian — saw outbreaks end as of Saturday. Combined, the facilities have seven cases among six students and one worker.

The city’s two hospital systems have a combined 100 patients being treated for COVID-19 — 65 at Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) facilities and 35 at St. Joe’s.

St. Joe’s hospitals are reporting acute care occupancy at 92 per cent as of Friday with HHS reporting 94 per cent occupancy.

Three area hospitals are experiencing outbreaks, which account for 46 cases since mid-March and six virus-related deaths.

There have now been 14,104 total coronavirus cases locally since the pandemic began last year. Public health has recorded 332 virus-related deaths.