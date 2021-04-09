Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 9 2021 6:14pm 02:39 New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Toronto Canada Post facility The declaration was made as Ontario Ministry of Labour announces new round of inspection at large, crowded workplaces in Peel and Halton regions. Mark Carcasole reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7749716/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7749716/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?