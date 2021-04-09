Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 9 2021 6:14pm
02:39

New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Toronto Canada Post facility

The declaration was made as Ontario Ministry of Labour announces new round of inspection at large, crowded workplaces in Peel and Halton regions. Mark Carcasole reports.

