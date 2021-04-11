Mass vaccination plan for Whistler unveiled

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials announced plans to vaccinate all adults who live or work in Whistler, which has been a COVID-19 hot spot.

Vancouver Coastal Health said Sunday adults aged 18 and older who live or work in Whistler can receive a COVID-19 vaccination starting Monday if they have not already received a shot.

2:07 Whistler mayor calls for community vaccination program to assist threatened essential workers Whistler mayor calls for community vaccination program to assist threatened essential workers

Eligible residents between the ages of 18 and 54 can receive a jab at the Whistler Conference Centre. Bookings can be made online starting at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents between the ages of 55 and 65 can book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at a local pharmacy now. Those in that age group who prefer to wait to receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will be invited to be vaccinated at the Whistler Conference Centre during the week of April 19.

Those over the age of 65 have already been invited to take part in the province’s age-based vaccination program.

Residents will be required to provide proof of a permanent address in Whistler. Those who work in Whistler but live outside of the municipality will need to present a recent paystub.

Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton had called for mass vaccinations, noting a recent rise in COVID-19 cases among firefighters.

1:50 Whistler Blackcomb will not reopen for winter season Whistler Blackcomb will not reopen for winter season – Mar 31, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The municipality did not reveal exactly how many of the community’s firefighters are battling COVID-19, but sources have told Global News that up to a dozen people may be infected, with one person in intensive care.

Earlier this month, the province announced the closure of the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort amid new COVID-19 restrictions.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said attempts to reduce COVID-19 transmission in the ski community weren’t working and shut down Whistler Blackcomb until April 19. The resort then said it would not reopen for the rest of the winter season.

Some workers living in staff housing and high-density shared housing received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine last month.

The use of the AstraZeneca vaccine is currently on hold for those under the age of 55.