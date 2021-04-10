Nova Scotia reports 8 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reports eight new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and said 43 active cases remain in the province.

There are two case are in Western Zone. One case is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the other is under investigation.

There are also six cases in Central Zone. Three cases are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the remaining cases are close contacts of previously reported cases.

All cases have been self-isolating as required, the province said.

As of Saturday, there is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,339 Nova Scotia tests on April 9.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 325,774 tests. There have been 675 positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

There are 631 resolved cases.

“Compared to what is happening in other places across the country and around the world, we are fortunate to continue to see low COVID-19 activity in Nova Scotia,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health in a press release.