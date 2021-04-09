Menu

Comments

Traffic

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Highway 427 in Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 10:43 pm
The collision happened on Highway 427 at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. View image in full screen
The collision happened on Highway 427 at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Ontario Provincial Police / Twitter

A man has life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crashed on Highway 427 in Toronto Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of the highway, just south of Eglinton Avenue West, at around 5:30 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the rider lost control while riding his motorcycle. The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of Friday evening.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.

