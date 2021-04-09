Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Highway 427 in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A man has life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crashed on Highway 427 in Toronto Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of the highway, just south of Eglinton Avenue West, at around 5:30 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the rider lost control while riding his motorcycle. The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of Friday evening.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.

29 year old rider in hospital with critical injuries after losing control on #Hwy427 NB near Eglinton Ave at approx 5:30pm, Fri April 9.#TorontoOPP investigating, any witnesses or anyone with dash cam is asked to call OPP at 416-235-4981 pic.twitter.com/Zde8f2kAgJ — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 10, 2021

Advertisement