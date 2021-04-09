Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Highway 427 in Toronto

A man has life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crashed on Highway 427 in Toronto Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of the highway, just south of Eglinton Avenue West, at around 5:30 p.m.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the rider lost control while riding his motorcycle. The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of Friday evening.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police.
