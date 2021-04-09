Restaurant patio permits to get expedited approval, says RDOS

Send this page to someone via email

As the pandemic continues to shutter indoor dining, one Okanagan district is looking to give the hospitality industry a much-needed boost.

While provincial restrictions remain in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19, effective April 9, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) will expedite building permit applications for deck or patio expansions for the commercial hospitality business.

“Given the current pandemic restrictions, the RDOS will ensure permit applications are processed as quickly as possible,” a release from the district said.

If engineering or variances are required, the RDOS said those applications will still take time and could face potential delays.

“Many hospitality businesses are looking to expand restaurant, bistros and tasting rooms while the COVID-19 restrictions are in place,” said Electoral Area ‘C’ director Rick Knodel. “Expediting the permit application process will help local businesses continue to operate during these difficult times.”

The ban on indoor dining in B.C. is set to expire on April 19, but COVID cases continue to rapidly rise in the province, prompting concern for an extension of current provincial health orders.

Restaurants in B.C. can stay open for delivery, pickup or outdoor dining.

Outdoor dining must still adhere to provincial health orders for occupancy, party size and distancing.

