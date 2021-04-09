Menu

Crime

Corrections officer charged with sex assault of 2 inmates at Milton women’s jail

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2021 4:47 pm
Halton Regional Police are investigating a case of 'swatting.'. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police are investigating a case of 'swatting.'. @HRPS

Police say a corrections officer at a women’s jail in Milton, Ont., has been charged with sexually assaulting two inmates.

Halton Regional Police allege a sexual assault at the Vanier Centre for Women took place on March 5.

The force says a second alleged victim was identified during its investigation.

Trending Stories

It alleges that second incident also took place on March 5 at the facility.

Police say a 42-year-old corrections officer has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breach of trust.

Investigators believe there may be more alleged victims.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
