Winnipeg cops find shotgun, meth and more on suspicious man

A 35-year-old Winnipeg man is looking at 13 gun, weapon and drug charges after he was arrested Thursday by police in the William Whyte area.

The man, police said, was wearing a backpack when he was spotted by officers acting ‘suspicious’, and he appeared to have a gun hidden in his waistband.

Police detained him and found a loaded, sawed-off shotgun, shotgun shells, three knives, meth, fentanyl, $800 in cash, cell phones, and digital scales.

The suspect is in custody.

3:23 Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets – Nov 6, 2020

