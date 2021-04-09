Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops find shotgun, meth and more on suspicious man

By Sam Thompson Global News
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer.
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A 35-year-old Winnipeg man is looking at 13 gun, weapon and drug charges after he was arrested Thursday by police in the William Whyte area.

The man, police said, was wearing a backpack when he was spotted by officers acting ‘suspicious’, and he appeared to have a gun hidden in his waistband.

Read more: Winnipeg police arrest 2 men, 1 woman for separate firearms offences Tuesday

Police detained him and found a loaded, sawed-off shotgun, shotgun shells, three knives, meth, fentanyl, $800 in cash, cell phones, and digital scales.

Trending Stories

The suspect is in custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets' Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets
Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets – Nov 6, 2020
