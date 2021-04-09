COVID-19: Active cases top 100 for Peterborough area; case at Fleming College, workplace outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported another 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with another workplace outbreak and an additional 10 variant cases.

There are now 101 active cases of COVID-19, up from 92 reported on Thursday, the health unit’s COVID tracker reports at 4:45 p.m.

The health unit also reported that of its 975 cumulative cases, 274 are variant of concern cases, up from 264 reported about 24 hours earlier. The first confirmed variant of concern was reported on Feb. 23.

Of the health unit’s 975 cases, 862 are now declared resolved — approximately 88 per cent.

Active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction — which medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra said Thursday were all “stable” — include:

Workplace outbreak: Declared Friday. No specifics provided.

Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School: Declared Sunday — three cases as of Friday morning, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board. Unchanged. Two student cohorts have been impacted, one assessed as high-risk and will quarantine until April 14, said Salvaterra.

Champlain College Annex at Trent University: Declared April 3 with three cases.

Empress Gardens Retirement Residence: Declared March 22 after one employee tested positive. Two residents have died in hospital due to COVID-19 complications, the latest on Thursday morning — the health unit’s 12 death. Of the eight COVID-19 cases, four are active and to have been resolved, the home reported Thursday.

Two workplace outbreaks: Declared March 31, locations not identified by the health unit. Ontario’s COVID outbreak database lists one case under congregate care and another under education.

View image in full screen Case data for April 9, 2021. Peterborough Public Health

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 213 COVID-19 cases associated with 35 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Friday:

Other school cases: One case each at Kenner Collegiate, Holy Cross Catholic Secondary, St. Catherine Catholic Elementary (five resolved) all in Peterborough.

Close contacts: 272, up from 257 on Thursday.

32 local cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — one more since Wednesday; five required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Monday.

Fleming College: Reports one new case related to its Sutherland Campus in the city. The college says the individual was on campus on April 6. Contact tracing continues. “Peterborough Public Health has deemed this incident to be low risk due to adherence to all safety protocols,” the college stated Friday.

Trent University: Reports at 4:30 p.m. six active cases — down one from Thursday. All six cases are in student residence. The university states “not all active cases may be related to the current outbreak at Champlain College Annex.”

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports “fewer than 10” COVID-19 inpatients — down from 12 on Thursday. There have been 33 patient transfers from other areas — unchanged since Thursday.

Death toll: 12 since the pandemic was declared, two linked to outbreak at Empress Gardens Retirement Residence; one to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in Peterborough; three associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

More than 47,500 people have been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday’s update.

