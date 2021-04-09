Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of spitting on Surrey security guard arrested: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 5:09 pm
Surrey RCMP say they've arrested a man accused of spitting on a security guard on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP say they've arrested a man accused of spitting on a security guard on Tuesday. RCMP

Surrey RCMP say they have made an arrest after a man allegedly spat in the face of a security guard at a Dollarama store at the Guildford Mall earlier this week.

Police say it happened as the guard was trying to escort a man out of the store on Tuesday. The incident was not reported, and police only began investigating after media brought their attention to a video of the man spitting on the guard.

Read more: Second woman reports being spat on in Vancouver’s Gastown

RCMP say officers arrested a 43-year-old man of no fixed address on Thursday, who was fined under the emergency program act for failing to wear a mask and for belligerent behaviour.

Trending Stories

An assault investigation over the alleged spitting remains active. Police have not identified the man, as he has not yet been charged.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has video shot in the area between 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on April 6 to contact the Surrey RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Man accused of spitting on someone when asked to wear a mask at Metrotown' Man accused of spitting on someone when asked to wear a mask at Metrotown
Man accused of spitting on someone when asked to wear a mask at Metrotown – Mar 24, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
bc coronavirusCOVIDAssaultSurrey RCMPbc covidSurrey assaultsecurity guard spat onspit on security guardsurrey dollaramasurrey spitsurrey spittersurrey spitting

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers