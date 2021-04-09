Man accused of spitting on Surrey security guard arrested: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP say they have made an arrest after a man allegedly spat in the face of a security guard at a Dollarama store at the Guildford Mall earlier this week.

Police say it happened as the guard was trying to escort a man out of the store on Tuesday. The incident was not reported, and police only began investigating after media brought their attention to a video of the man spitting on the guard.

RCMP say officers arrested a 43-year-old man of no fixed address on Thursday, who was fined under the emergency program act for failing to wear a mask and for belligerent behaviour.

An assault investigation over the alleged spitting remains active. Police have not identified the man, as he has not yet been charged.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has video shot in the area between 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on April 6 to contact the Surrey RCMP.

0:45 Man accused of spitting on someone when asked to wear a mask at Metrotown Man accused of spitting on someone when asked to wear a mask at Metrotown – Mar 24, 2021