COVID-19: 358 new infections, 6 deaths reported in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan has added six COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 453 since the pandemic began.

One of the recently deceased was in their 40s from the Regina zone; four were in their 70s in Regina (2), Saskatoon (1), and South East (1); and the last was in the 80-plus age group from Regina, according to a press release.

Health officials said on Friday there were 358 new cases, with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 35,748. The new seven-day average of daily infections is up from 226 on Thursday to 242.

According to the provincial government, 3,086 variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan and were reported in the far north west (2), far north east (4), north west (7), north central (24), Saskatoon (189), central west (13), central east (71), Regina (2,189), south west (19), south central (266) and south east (283) zones. The residences of 19 VOC cases are pending.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 206 patients with COVID-19 — 163 are receiving inpatient care and 43 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 2,337 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 32,958 following 160 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 3,914 COVID-19 tests were performed on Thursday. To date, 697,515 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 256,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said. They added 11,634 doses recently given is the highest administered in a day to date.

