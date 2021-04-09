COVID-19: New university residence outbreaks declared at Western and King’s

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has declared two new outbreaks of COVID-19 at residences affiliated with Western University, adding to a growing list of outbreaks associated with the post-secondary institution.

The outbreaks were declared at Western’s Perth Hall residence and King’s Common College Western Affiliate Residence, the latter school being an affiliate college of Western.

While the outbreaks were declared on Thursday, they weren’t made public until the MLHU published its Friday update on the local spread of COVID-19.

With the latest additions, there are now eight residences associated with Western that have active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Seven of the eight are first-year residence buildings at Western. Lambton Hall is the only first-year residence building that remains outbreak-free.

The MLHU did not provide how many cases of COVID-19 have been reported with the two new outbreaks.

On Tuesday, medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie shared numbers from the other six residence outbreaks, however, these numbers may have changed since then.

The MLHU says it plans on providing an update on case numbers from all residence outbreaks next week.

The other residences in outbreak, along with their case counts as of Tuesday, can be found below:

Elgin Hall (nine cases of COVID-19)

Essex Hall (five cases of COVID-19)

Delaware Hall (six cases of COVID-19)

Ontario Hall (14 cases of COVID-19)

Medway-Sydenham Hall (19 cases of COVID-19)

Saugeen-Maitland Hall (30 cases of COVID-19 and two probable cases)

