Crime

B.C. teacher arrested on way to school, charged with child exploitation

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 3:26 pm
Vincent Collins remains in police custody, charged with child exploitation. View image in full screen
Vincent Collins remains in police custody, charged with child exploitation. Courtesy: Facebook

Troubling allegations are being levelled against a high school teacher in B.C.’s Interior.

Vincent Collins, 33, remains in custody after being charged with one count of child exploitation, according to 100 Mile House RCMP.

Police said Friday they received allegations of criminal conduct committed by Collins on Wednesday evening.

Read more: Former Mission, B.C., teacher and ex-CFL star charged with sexual assault

On Thursday morning, Collins was arrested on his way to work at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School after leaving his home in 108 Mile Ranch, police said.

“We have been closely engaged with the school administration and School District 27, who is supporting our investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

The allegations occurred with a female youth, according to Nielsen.

“Given Collins’ role as a teacher and access to children at the school, 100 Mile House RCMP is releasing this information in an effort to identify anyone with additional information and in the interest of public safety,” he said.

A Vincent William Collins is registered as a teacher in good standing with the B.C. Ministry of Education, with a certificate set to expire June 30, 2021.

Collins is still listed as a staff member on his school’s website and was last cited in January as being a drama teacher.

Global News has reached out to School District 27 and the ministry to determine what actions, if any, will be taken against Collins in light of the allegations. The ministry referred Global News back to RCMP.

Anyone with information in relation to the allegations is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and cite file 2021-1154.

BC Interior100 Mile HouseSecondary Schoolbc teacherHigh School Teacher100 Mile House RCMPchild exploitation allegationsHigh school teacher chargedpeter skene ogdenPeter Skene Ogden SecondarySchool District 27vincent collins

