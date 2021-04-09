Edmonton will provide free menstrual products in city buildings by June 16

Send this page to someone via email

Following a campaign by No Woman Without and a pilot project, the City of Edmonton will be offering free menstrual products in all women’s and gender-inclusive washrooms in city-owned facilities.

The pilot started in 2019, councillor Bev Esslinger said, and the supplies will be in place no later than June 16.

“We’ve done a pilot project in the city and we found out that it was important to have access. And really, as part of our gender equality work, this is an extension,” Esslinger said. “I’m really excited.”

Today @CityofEdmonton committed to providing free menstrual products in all women and gender inclusive washrooms located at city-owned facilities. This will come into effect no later than June 16th, 2021. A huge step in the right direction towards ending period poverty! — No Woman Without. (@NoWomanWithout) April 9, 2021

“We know that a third of Canadians under 25 struggle in this area to get adequate resources,” Esslinger said.

“We provide soap and paper towels, so it seems like a natural thing that we should provide some basic necessities as well.”

During a donation drive in 2019, No Woman Without collected thousands of personal hygiene products for local social service agencies.

“Seven-point-five billion people are on the planet because a woman had her menstrual cycle,” founder Scarlet Bjornson said. “It’s time to make this an everyone issue.”

Last February, the Scottish parliament became the first nation in the world to make sanitary products freely available to all women.

The legislation made products such as tampons and sanitary pads free for all women in Scotland, available at designated public places such as community centres, youth clubs and pharmacies.

Esslinger stressed gender equality is not in place throughout the world yet."We're working towards it and the city is committed to keep looking forward," she said."We want to have a city where women can freely go anywhere they want, and they can feel safe and have what they need."