Edmonton will provide free menstrual products in city buildings by June 16

Following a campaign by No Woman Without and a pilot project, the City of Edmonton will be offering free menstrual products in all women’s and gender-inclusive washrooms in city-owned facilities.
The pilot started in 2019, councillor Bev Esslinger said, and the supplies will be in place no later than June 16.
“Really, it’s 2021 and it’s part of human kindness.
“We’ve done a pilot project in the city and we found out that it was important to have access. And really, as part of our gender equality work, this is an extension,” Esslinger said. “I’m really excited.”
“We know that a third of Canadians under 25 struggle in this area to get adequate resources,” Esslinger said.
“We provide soap and paper towels, so it seems like a natural thing that we should provide some basic necessities as well.”
During a donation drive in 2019, No Woman Without collected thousands of personal hygiene products for local social service agencies.
“Seven-point-five billion people are on the planet because a woman had her menstrual cycle,” founder Scarlet Bjornson said. “It’s time to make this an everyone issue.”
Last February, the Scottish parliament became the first nation in the world to make sanitary products freely available to all women.
Read more: Scottish parliament expected to become 1st country to offer free menstrual productsEsslinger stressed gender equality is not in place throughout the world yet.“We’re working towards it and the city is committed to keep looking forward,” she said.“We want to have a city where women can freely go anywhere they want, and they can feel safe and have what they need.”
