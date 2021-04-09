Menu

Consumer

Edmonton will provide free menstrual products in city buildings by June 16

By Emily Mertz Global News
Click to play video: 'Period poverty increasing during pandemic' Period poverty increasing during pandemic
Last Oct. 10, the world’s first ever “National Period Day” was declared in the U.S, to raise awareness for period poverty. And it’s being marked again this year. Period poverty, a term many are uncomfortable discussing is more evident now than ever before, due to the pandemic. Global’s Sharmeen Somani sheds light on the issue and tells us why the pandemic is making it worse – Oct 10, 2020

Following a campaign by No Woman Without and a pilot project, the City of Edmonton will be offering free menstrual products in all women’s and gender-inclusive washrooms in city-owned facilities.

Read more: Donation drive collects feminine hygiene products for Edmonton women in need

The pilot started in 2019, councillor Bev Esslinger said, and the supplies will be in place no later than June 16.

“We’ve done a pilot project in the city and we found out that it was important to have access. And really, as part of our gender equality work, this is an extension,” Esslinger said. “I’m really excited.”

“We know that a third of Canadians under 25 struggle in this area to get adequate resources,” Esslinger said.

“We provide soap and paper towels, so it seems like a natural thing that we should provide some basic necessities as well.”

Read more: One-third of young Canadian women can’t afford menstrual products, report finds

During a donation drive in 2019, No Woman Without collected thousands of personal hygiene products for local social service agencies.

“Seven-point-five billion people are on the planet because a woman had her menstrual cycle,” founder Scarlet Bjornson said. “It’s time to make this an everyone issue.”

Click to play video: 'Charity provides menstrual products for Indigenous girls and women' Charity provides menstrual products for Indigenous girls and women
Charity provides menstrual products for Indigenous girls and women – Oct 24, 2020

Last February, the Scottish parliament became the first nation in the world to make sanitary products freely available to all women.

The legislation made products such as tampons and sanitary pads free for all women in Scotland, available at designated public places such as community centres, youth clubs and pharmacies.

Read more: Scottish parliament expected to become 1st country to offer free menstrual products

Esslinger stressed gender equality is not in place throughout the world yet.“We’re working towards it and the city is committed to keep looking forward,” she said.“We want to have a city where women can freely go anywhere they want, and they can feel safe and have what they need.”
