Donation drive collects feminine hygiene products for Edmonton women in need

Can you imagine having to choose between buying groceries or tampons? That’s the reality for many women in the Edmonton community.

On Monday, a month-long campaign kicked off, with the goal of collecting more than 7,000 feminine hygiene products for local social service agencies.

“For clients of WIN House, having just fled from domestic abuse, a basic need such as this is usually not top of mind,” Tess Gordey, executive director of WIN House, said.

“Through community support and donations of period supplies such as from the No Woman Without. Period. campaign, we can help ensure her journey to an abuse-free life has one less hurdle, one less barrier and one more reason to hold onto her dignity.”

No Woman Without. Period. will give the supplies to WIN House, Lurana Shelter, The Bissell Centre and other organizations that serve Edmontonians in need.

Items being collected are tampons, pads, panty liners, feminine treatment products and packaged underwear.

They are the kinds of necessities that aren’t usually top of mind to donate but they’re in high demand and frequently requested by agencies that support women escaping abusive relationships or women who are homeless, No Woman Without. Period. said.

“Seven-point-five billion people are on the planet because a woman had her menstrual cycle,” founder Scarlet Bjornson said. “It’s time to make this an everyone issue.”

If you can contribute supplies, there are 16 donation drop-off locations in the Edmonton area, including Blush Lane (8135 – 102 St. NW), Unitarian Church (10804 – 119 St.), Northlands Sherwood Park (2693 Broadmoor Boulevard) and St. Albert Vision Centre (3520 Tudor Glen, St. Albert).

Monday’s launch took place at Blush Lane Organic Market, in partnership with SPUD and Organ(y)c. For the month of February, they’ll donate 50 per cent of proceeds from all Organ(y)c feminine hygiene product sales to No Woman Without. Period.

