Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

St. Vincent’s La Soufriere volcano blows in ‘explosive eruption’

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 9:49 am
La Soufriere volcano erupts in St. Vincent on the morning of Apr. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
La Soufriere volcano erupts in St. Vincent on the morning of Apr. 9, 2021. UWI-SRC/Facebook

The La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent has erupted, spewing ash and lava in a dramatic event that followed a declaration of disaster in the Caribbean nation.

The “explosive eruption” began at 8:41 a.m. on Friday, according to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC). The centre had warned about alarming seismic activity at the volcano only a day prior.

“All persons in the Red Zone are asked to evacuate immediately!” St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said in a statement on Friday morning.

Read more: Towering ‘ice volcano’ becomes very nice attraction in Kazakhstan

Initial photos from the scene show a towering column of ash reaching up into the sky from the peak.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Roughly 6,000 to 7,000 people were told to evacuate from the area around the volcano on Thursday after officials issued a red alert about an imminent eruption. The nearby islands of Barbados and Antigua, among others, have agreed to take in evacuees.

The volcano sits on the largest island of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines chain in the Caribbean Sea.

La Soufriere last erupted in 1979, according to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre. It also erupted in 1718, 1814 and 1902/1903.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VolcanoVolcano EruptionlavaVolcanic eruptionSeismic ActivitySt. Vincentla soufrieresaint vincent and the grenadinesSt vincent and Grenadinesst. vincent volcano

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers