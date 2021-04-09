Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Canadian economy added 303,000 jobs in March as COVID-19 restrictions eased

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'How the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping Canada’s economy' How the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping Canada’s economy
The true financial impact of COVID-19 will take years, if not decades, to ascertain. Restaurant owners are still struggling, as are airlines and the travel industry. But, after months of losses, retail is rebounding and the housing market is setting records – Mar 9, 2021

Statistics Canada says the economy added 303,000 jobs in March as employment increased, including gains in sectors hardest hit by public health restrictions.

There were about 95,000 more retail jobs for the month, fully recouping losses sustained in January lockdowns.

There was also an employment bump of 21,000 in the accommodation and food services sector, which Statistics Canada noted still leaves that sector the furthest from a full recovery at 24.4 per cent, or 298,000 jobs, below pre-pandemic levels.

Notable gains were also seen in health care, construction and educational services. That last gain was partially a result of Ontario, which led employment gains overall, moving its March break for schools to next week in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Read more: Health care job vacancies in Canada are soaring despite COVID-19 demand. Here’s why

Story continues below advertisement

 

National employment figures released Friday morning outpaced the 259,000 gain seen in February that, at the time, whipped past expectations.

The March increase puts employment 296,000 shy of the pre-COVID level in February 2020, or roughly 1.5 per cent of pre-crisis levels.

Trending Stories

It also sent the unemployment rate to 7.5 per cent, down from 8.2 per cent in February, bringing the rate to a pandemic-era low.

“Helped by recent decisions to ease COVID-19 related restrictions, the Canadian labour market followed up a strong February with another extraordinary showing in March,” said TD senior economist Sri Thanabalasingam.

“While this brought employment even closer to its pre-pandemic level, the next couple of months could prove challenging for Canada’s labour market.”

Click to play video: 'Calls rise for next federal budget to support working women' Calls rise for next federal budget to support working women
Calls rise for next federal budget to support working women

But there was also a note of concern underneath the eye-popping employment figures because of renewed lockdowns this month in the face of a third wave of the pandemic that could leave high-touch sectors that saw gains in March, facing losses this month.

Story continues below advertisement

“Indeed, much of the hiring over the past couple of months has occurred in the sectors hardest hit by shutdowns,” wrote CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes. “But now, with stricter public health orders again necessary to curb the virus’ spread in many parts of the country, there’s reason to believe at least some of this progress will be reversed in the near-future.”

The jobs numbers come just over a week before the federal Liberals release a budget where employment levels are expected to be used as a gauge for planned stimulus measures.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Canadian EconomyCanada economyCOVID restrictionsCanada jobscovid lockdownunemployment rate canadacovid jobsStatistics Canada jobshealth care jobs canada

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers