Man dead after stabbing at east-end Toronto apartment building, 2 in custody: police

A man has died after a stabbing at an apartment building in Toronto’s east end Thursday evening, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the property on Antrim Crescent, west of Kennedy Road and south of Highway 401, just after 7:30 p.m.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.
However, in an update late Thursday, a Toronto police spokesperson said the man died in hospital.
Officers said two people were taken into custody after the stabbing.
