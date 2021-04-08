Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after stabbing at east-end Toronto apartment building, 2 in custody: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
The stabbing on Antrim Crescent happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. View image in full screen
The stabbing on Antrim Crescent happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Dave Kotyk / Global News

A man has died after a stabbing at an apartment building in Toronto’s east end Thursday evening, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the property on Antrim Crescent, west of Kennedy Road and south of Highway 401, just after 7:30 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

However, in an update late Thursday, a Toronto police spokesperson said the man died in hospital.

Officers said two people were taken into custody after the stabbing.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto ParamedicsToronto StabbingToronto MurderToronto police homicide squadToronto stabbingsAntrim Crescent apartment stabbing

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers