Crime

Sagmoen, lawyer fail to appear in court; ‘scheduling issue’ blamed after warrant issued

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 4:17 pm
Curtis Sagmoen was met by anti-violence activists as he left the Vernon Courthouse in 2020. View image in full screen
Curtis Sagmoen was met by anti-violence activists as he left the Vernon Courthouse in 2020. Megan Turcato / Global News

A scheduled arraignment appearance for Curtis Sagmoen resulted in a warrant being issued for the North Okanagan man on Thursday morning.

Sagmoen faces a single charge of assaulting a peace officer, an offence that allegedly took place Oct. 29, 2020, on a property in Spallumcheen.

His lawyer, Lisa Helps, was also paged to the courtroom in Vernon for the appearance, but did not appear.

When Global News reached out to Helps, she said the matter was a scheduling issue that will be worked out by the end of the day.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Curtis Sagmoen sentenced, but walks free for time served in B.C. Supreme Court trial

It was at 11:56 a.m. on Tuesday, when the judge endorsed a warrant as requested by Crown Counsel because neither Sagmoen nor Helps appeared.

Trending Stories

If Helps appears for Sagmoen at 2 p.m., as rescheduled, the warrant will be cancelled, as per B.C. court procedures.

The 41-year-old man has been the subject of considerable media attention, not only because he was found guilty of assaulting a sex trade worker by striking her with an ATV, the property where he lived, which is owned by his father, was the site of a massive search by RCMP in 2017.

The remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were found on the property, but no one has been charged with the Vernon woman’s death.

Click to play video: 'No link yet between missing women, remains found on Salmon Arm-area farm: RCMP' No link yet between missing women, remains found on Salmon Arm-area farm: RCMP
No link yet between missing women, remains found on Salmon Arm-area farm: RCMP – Oct 25, 2017
