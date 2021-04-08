Northumberland County sees 22 new COVID-19 cases, outbreaks at Swiss Chalet, Christian Horizons

Send this page to someone via email

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks and 22 new cases were reported in Northumberland County on Thursday, the region’s health unit reports.

In its daily update, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in Northumberland County along with three new cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Haliburton County.

There are now 107 active cases of COVID-19, up from 93 reported on Wednesday.

The health unit also declared outbreaks at the Swiss Chalet restaurant on Strathy Road in Cobourg and at Christian Horizons in Port Hope, a non-profit organization that helps individuals with disabilities and their families. Specific case details were not provided.

There are two other active outbreaks:

Timber House Resort in Brighton (Northumberland County): Case details were not provided.

St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg: Declared Sunday after five cases were reported. The school has closed.

As well on Thursday, the number of variant cases again increased, now at 118, up from 109 reported 24 hours earlier. An additional six were reported in Northumberland County (76 total), three in the Kawarthas (41) while Haliburton County remains at one variant case.

Of the health unit’s 1,268 cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there are now 1,106 deemed resolved — approximately 87 per cent.

Case data for April 8, 2021.

Other case data for Thursday:

Death toll — unchanged at 68 (55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).

Hospitalized cases — unchanged at 53 with four people currently in hospital, four in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports three admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Thursday, up one from Wednesday.

357 high-risk contacts, up from 318 reported on Wednesday.

Schools with cases Thursday as of 10 a.m.: St. Mary Catholic Secondary in Cobourg (up to 20 cases — with one resolved, according to the PVNCCDSB, school closed); Cobourg Collegiate Institute (six cases, school closed, no outbreak); C.R. Gummow Public School in Cobourg (one student case); North Hope Public School in Campbellcroft (one case); Ganaraska Trail Public School in Port Hope (one case); Grafton Public School (one case) and Archie Stouffer Elementary School in Minden (one student case, one classroom closed).

To book a vaccine appointment, visit: website: www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine or phone: 1-888-999-6488. Phone lines will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Starting Wednesday, provincial eligibility for the vaccine includes adults who are born in 1961 or before (60 years or older).

