Crime

Drug-trafficking charges laid after vehicle stopped in Orillia, Ont., police say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 1:54 pm
Shortly after 1 a.m. on March 28, police say officers were patrolling Canice Street when they saw an occupied vehicle stopped in a nearby parking lot. View image in full screen
Shortly after 1 a.m. on March 28, police say officers were patrolling Canice Street when they saw an occupied vehicle stopped in a nearby parking lot. OPP handout

OPP say they’ve laid numerous drug trafficking charges after officers stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in Orillia, Ont., on March 28.

Police say officers were patrolling Canice Street shortly after 1 a.m., that Sunday when they saw an occupied vehicle stopped in a nearby parking lot.

Officers stopped and spoke with the occupants, and noticed alcohol and cannabis in the vehicle.

Read more: 2 additional people charged in connection with Orillia, Ont., drug-trafficking bust

Police then arrested the driver and two passengers and also seized large amounts of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, Xanax, Oxycodone, illegal cannabis and other drugs, as well as Canadian money.

Dante Larsen, 20, from Orillia, Araz Apelian-Robinson, 18, from Phelpston, and a 17-year-old girl from Orillia have been charged with trafficking cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, as well as Schedule II, III and IV substances. They’ve also been charged with drug possession for the purpose of distributing, property possession obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000, as well as other provincial offences.

Read more: Toronto man faces drug charges after crashing into building in Orillia, Ont.

All three accused were released on form 10 undertakings and are expected to appear in Orillia court in June.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

