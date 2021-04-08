Cyclist, 33, killed after driver loses control of car in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old cyclist has died after he was struck by a car Thursday morning in the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says the driver lost control of the vehicle for reasons that have yet to be determined.

The driver hit the cyclist and witnesses told police the vehicle flipped over at the intersection of Papineau Avenue and St-Joseph Boulevard.

Firefighters at the scene had to remove the driver, who is also 33, from the car. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A safety perimetre was set up in the area and an investigation is underway.

