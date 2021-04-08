Menu

Canada

Cyclist, 33, killed after driver loses control of car in Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 12:51 pm
SPVM View image in full screen
Montreal police say the fatal collision occurred at the intersection of Papineau and St-Joseph. The Canadian Press

A 33-year-old cyclist has died after he was struck by a car Thursday morning in the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says the driver lost control of the vehicle for reasons that have yet to be determined.

The driver hit the cyclist and witnesses told police the vehicle flipped over at the intersection of Papineau Avenue and St-Joseph Boulevard.

Firefighters at the scene had to remove the driver, who is also 33, from the car. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A safety perimetre was set up in the area and an investigation is underway.

