Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

2 displaced following house fire in east-end of Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video: 'House fire on Bond Street in Lindsay' House fire on Bond Street in Lindsay
Firefighters battled a house fire on Bond Street in Lindsay on Wednesday night.

No injuries were reported following a house fire in the east-end of Lindsay on Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire on Bond Street, between Albert and Sussex streets.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames at both the side and rear of the house.

Read more: Grass burning blamed for County Road 6 house fire in Douro-Dummer, northeast of Peterborough: OPP

According to deputy fire chief Terry Jones, two people managed to get out safely.

Trending Stories

He said it’s believed the fire originated at a pergola attached to a garage which then spread into the rear of the home.

Jones says damage is estimated at $250,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire remains under investigation, he said Thursday morning.

Click to play video: 'Tenant rescued from Peterborough townhouse fire' Tenant rescued from Peterborough townhouse fire
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHouse FireCity of Kawartha LakeslindsayBond StreetLindsay house fire

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers