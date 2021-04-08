2 displaced following house fire in east-end of Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported following a house fire in the east-end of Lindsay on Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire on Bond Street, between Albert and Sussex streets.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames at both the side and rear of the house.

According to deputy fire chief Terry Jones, two people managed to get out safely.

He said it’s believed the fire originated at a pergola attached to a garage which then spread into the rear of the home.

Jones says damage is estimated at $250,000.

The fire remains under investigation, he said Thursday morning.