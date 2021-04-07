Kelowna safe drug consumption site opening delayed

Send this page to someone via email

Renovations on a downtown Kelowna office building that’s slated to become a safe drug consumption site have slowed due to delayed construction materials deliveries, according to the Interior Health Authority.

Meanwhile, the urban outreach health centre, where the new supervised consumption site will be located, has opened its doors at Pandosy Street and Leon Avenue for direct access to physicians, nurses, social workers and substance use counsellors, said Interior Health (IHA).

The 11,000-square-foot facility will help those struggling with substance use, mental health and homelessness, it said.

Until construction is completed, the IHA said the supervised consumption site will continue to be operated out of a converted RV that operates in downtown Kelowna, usually behind a shelter in the 400 block of Leon Avenue.

