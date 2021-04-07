Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Kelowna safe drug consumption site opening delayed

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 7:16 pm
SAFE CONSUMPTION SITE JPG View image in full screen
Overdose prevention and safe consumption sites have opened across Canada to help prevent fatal overdoses and connect people with supportive health resources. Global News

Renovations on a downtown Kelowna office building that’s slated to become a safe drug consumption site have slowed due to delayed construction materials deliveries, according to the Interior Health Authority.

Meanwhile, the urban outreach health centre, where the new supervised consumption site will be located, has opened its doors at Pandosy Street and Leon Avenue for direct access to physicians, nurses, social workers and substance use counsellors, said Interior Health (IHA).

Read more: Shock, disappointment after pail of dog poop thrown in front of B.C. homeless shelter

The 11,000-square-foot facility will help those struggling with substance use, mental health and homelessness, it said.

Trending Stories

Until construction is completed, the IHA said the supervised consumption site will continue to be operated out of a converted RV that operates in downtown Kelowna, usually behind a shelter in the 400 block of Leon Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'First look inside supervised consumption site in Kelowna Opening Soon' First look inside supervised consumption site in Kelowna Opening Soon
First look inside supervised consumption site in Kelowna Opening Soon – Mar 10, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganInterior HealthIHAInterior Health Authoritydowntown kelownaleon avenuesupervised consumptionADDICTION SERVICESpandosy streetsafe consumptiondowntown healthcareurban outreach

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers