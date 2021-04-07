Coronavirus: Public alerted to COVID-19 case at Kingston, Ont. Walmart Supercentre

KFL&A Public Health has gone public with a local case of COVID-19 linked to Kingston’s only Walmart store.

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health at KFL&A Public Health, has confirmed a positive COVID-19 case at Walmart Supercentre, on Midland Avenue, as the health unit’s contact tracing team isn’t able to contact all customers who may have been exposed to the infected individual.

According to public health, customers who were shopping in the store on April 3, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. may be affected and are recommended to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

As part of the COVID-19 case management and contact tracing process, KFL&A Public Health follows up with close contacts of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. If the contact tracing team is unable to identify close contacts of an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, information is released publicly in an attempt to reach all potential contacts.

