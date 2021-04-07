Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Gang ‘shakedown’ nets drugs, weapons in Kelowna

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 6:00 pm
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said it had been working with West Kelowna RCMP into an organized crime drug investigation. View image in full screen
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said it had been working with West Kelowna RCMP into an organized crime drug investigation. Global News

Highly visible police work conducted in Kelowna at the end of March helped police gather intelligence about gang activity in the Central Okanagan, according to B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC).

Officers of the CFSEU-BC’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) convened with Kelowna RCMP on March 21 to help target gang or organized crime activity.

Click to play video: 'Caught on video: Federal RCMP make dramatic arrest in Kelowna, B.C.' Caught on video: Federal RCMP make dramatic arrest in Kelowna, B.C.
Caught on video: Federal RCMP make dramatic arrest in Kelowna, B.C – Mar 26, 2021

The UGET reportedly spent six days in the region, according to the CFSEU-BC, targeting individuals and groups believed to pose the greatest risk to public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

“During their time in the Okanagan, UGET members seized, three airsoft guns, multiple knives, and a baton,” said a release from the CFSEU-BC. “Also seized were quantities of suspected cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, and potentially deadly fentanyl.”

Trending Stories

The operation stopped 21 vehicles and checked 27 people, according to the CFSEU-BC, with the majority of those people connected to the street-level drug trade. 

Numerous officers with UGET descended on a West Kelowna home in March, with one man arrested.

Five days later, a man who lives in the house, Kyle Gianis, was shot outside a Kelowna gym but survived with a leg injury.

Read more: Victim identified in brazen Kelowna daylight shooting

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Gianis said police seized his cellphone and vehicle during their search of his Vineyard View Drive home, but, so far, no charges have been laid.

While UGET usually works in the Lower Mainland, the team said it regularly visits other B.C. communities to offer support to local police.

“Providing UGET support to Kelowna is a positive for the community and law enforcement,” the CFSEU-BC said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '“It’s certainly higher in the last year,” Theft of parcels is on the rise as more people shop online and have packages delivered to their homes' “It’s certainly higher in the last year,” Theft of parcels is on the rise as more people shop online and have packages delivered to their homes
“It’s certainly higher in the last year,” Theft of parcels is on the rise as more people shop online and have packages delivered to their homes – Mar 24, 2021

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeKelownaOkanagancentral okanaganWest KelownaKelowna RCMPDrug SeizureCombined Forces Special Enforcement UnitCFSEU-BCKyle GianisVineyard View Drivegang crackdownugetUniform gang enforcement team

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers