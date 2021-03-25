Menu

Crime

Man arrested during West Kelowna drug investigation: RCMP anti-gang agency

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said it had been working West Kelowna RCMP into an organized crime drug investigation. This week, police converged on a home along Vineyard View Drive in West Kelowna. View image in full screen
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said it had been working West Kelowna RCMP into an organized crime drug investigation. This week, police converged on a home along Vineyard View Drive in West Kelowna. Global News

The RCMP’s anti-gang agency in B.C. says a man was arrested during a recent West Kelowna drug bust.

In an email to Global News, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) said it had been working in partnership with the RCMP’s West Kelowna detachment into an organized crime drug investigation.

Read more: Meth, fentanyl, heroin, loaded firearms seized from short-term rental property: Salmon Arm RCMP

The CFSEU said a search warrant had been executed and that a male had been arrested.

However, the CFSEU did not release any details, such an address, and added it couldn’t comment any further because of pending criminal charges.

Click to play video: 'Cross-border drug smuggling bust in B.C. involves helicopter chase' Cross-border drug smuggling bust in B.C. involves helicopter chase
Cross-border drug smuggling bust in B.C. involves helicopter chase – Aug 28, 2019
West KelownaDrug BustSearch WarrantWest Kelowna RCMPCombined Forces Special Enforcement UnitCFSEU

