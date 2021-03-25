Man arrested during West Kelowna drug investigation: RCMP anti-gang agency

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP’s anti-gang agency in B.C. says a man was arrested during a recent West Kelowna drug bust.

In an email to Global News, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) said it had been working in partnership with the RCMP’s West Kelowna detachment into an organized crime drug investigation.

The CFSEU said a search warrant had been executed and that a male had been arrested.

However, the CFSEU did not release any details, such an address, and added it couldn’t comment any further because of pending criminal charges.

2:02 Cross-border drug smuggling bust in B.C. involves helicopter chase Cross-border drug smuggling bust in B.C. involves helicopter chase – Aug 28, 2019

Advertisement