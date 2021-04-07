B.C. reports 997 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths, record 105 in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported another 997 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with two additional deaths.

It brought the seven-day moving average for new cases to 985, with 8,728 cases currently active.

Story continues below advertisement

In a written statement, health officials said there were an additional 14,602 people isolating due to possible exposure — an increase of more than 50 per cent in the last two weeks.

Of the new cases, 356 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 465 were in the Fraser Health region, 67 were in the Island Health region, 91 were in the Interior Health region and 18 were in the Northern Health region.

There were 330 people in hospital, a record 105 of whom were in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

The province did not release an update on the number of COVID-19 variants of concern confirmed, stating that it has not completed additional whole genome sequencing of samples since its last report.

The province administered 34,040 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since its last report, to bring the number of people who have had at least done shot to 858,592, or close to 17 per cent of B.C.’s population. Of them, 87,504 people have also had second doses.

People aged 70 and older or who have a letter designating them clinically extremely vulnerable are currently eligible to book their shot.

About 91 per cent of B.C.’s 106,985 total cases have recovered, while 1,491 people have died.

1:50 National body approves delay in second dose of COVID-19 vaccine National body approves delay in second dose of COVID-19 vaccine