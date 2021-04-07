Menu

Crime

St. Catharines man facing charges for ‘ransacking’ 8 cars: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A Niagara man is facing multiple charges for allegedly “ransacking” eight vehicles in a St. Catharines parking lot early on Monday, according to police.

Investigators say the man was seen by a bystander smashing windows on a number of parked cars just before 2 a.m. near Grantham Avenue and Facer Street.

The vehicles also had items taken from the inside, according to authorities.

The man was tracked down minutes later after officers spotted him using a flashlight near a Winnifred Avenue home.

Trending Stories

The suspect, who had a hammer, screwdriver and the alleged stolen property, provided police with a false name when he was arrested.

It was later determined by detectives the accused was a 39-year-old from St. Catharines.

The man is facing 20 charges including mischief, theft and trespassing.

Damages to the involved vehicles are estimated to be in excess of $5,000, according to Niagara police.

