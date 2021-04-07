St. Catharines man facing charges for ‘ransacking’ 8 cars: police

A Niagara man is facing multiple charges for allegedly “ransacking” eight vehicles in a St. Catharines parking lot early on Monday, according to police.
Investigators say the man was seen by a bystander smashing windows on a number of parked cars just before 2 a.m. near Grantham Avenue and Facer Street.
The vehicles also had items taken from the inside, according to authorities.
The man was tracked down minutes later after officers spotted him using a flashlight near a Winnifred Avenue home.
The suspect, who had a hammer, screwdriver and the alleged stolen property, provided police with a false name when he was arrested.
It was later determined by detectives the accused was a 39-year-old from St. Catharines.
The man is facing 20 charges including mischief, theft and trespassing.
Damages to the involved vehicles are estimated to be in excess of $5,000, according to Niagara police.
Comments