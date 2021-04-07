Menu

Crime

Charges laid in shooting that killed 2 men outside Calgary restaurant

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Calgary police investigate a deadly shooting in the parking lot outside Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a deadly shooting in the parking lot outside Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Dani Lantela / Global News

Calgary police have charged three people in connection to a deadly shooting outside a northeast Calgary restaurant in 2019 that killed two men.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of 37 Avenue Northeast just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3 for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the parking lot outside Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant.

Two men were shot outside Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant on 37 Avenue N.E. at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
Two men were shot outside Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant on 37 Avenue N.E. at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Global News

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to hospital where he later died.

Initially, police had said it was believed the victims — 25-year-old Jasdeep Singh and 22-year-old Japneet Malhi – were targeted by two people. However, on Wednesday, investigators said they now believe three people were involved.

Trending Stories

“Over the last two years, we have worked to piece together an investigation in which two young people lost their lives in such a calculated manner” Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the Calgary police homicide unit said in a news release.

Two men were shot outside Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant on 37 Avenue N.E. at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
Two men were shot outside Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant on 37 Avenue N.E. at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Dani Lantela/Global News

Officers have charged 30-year-old Amandeep Saggu, 22-year-old Prabhjyot Bhatti and 21-year-old Jaskaran Sidhu, with two counts each of first-degree murder and one each count each of reckless discharge of a firearm.

All three men are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Calgary police investigate a deadly shooting in the parking lot outside Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a deadly shooting in the parking lot outside Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Dani Lantela / Global News
