COVID-19: Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa postponing non-urgent elective surgeries

Send this page to someone via email

A hospital in Ottawa’s west end is pushing some elective surgeries for the next month as COVID-19 levels overwhelm its capacity.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital said in a statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday that non-urgent elective surgeries requiring admissions at the site will be postponed for four weeks.

QCH is postponing non-urgent elective surgeries that require admission for the next four weeks. These surgeries will be replaced with day surgeries which do not require admission. This was a difficult decision and we did not make it lightly. pic.twitter.com/GsJdwBaL9g — Queensway Carleton Hospital and Foundation (@QCHOttawa) April 7, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

In their place, the QCH will perform day surgeries not requiring patients to be admitted to the hospital.

“This was a difficult decision and we did not make it lightly,” the hospital wrote.

The postponements will be reviewed on a biweekly basis, QCH said, with the possibility to add or remove surgery as staffing and occupancy levels allow.

3:12 Growing number of younger Canadians in hospital, infected with variants Growing number of younger Canadians in hospital, infected with variants

The move comes as QCH says it is at 113 per cent capacity and COVID-19 hospitalizations across Ottawa hit new highs.

Ottawa Public Health reported a jump of 13 new COVID-19 patients between Tuesday and Wednesday. There are now 69 people in hospital with COVID-19 locally, 20 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Some 97 per cent of acute care beds in the city are currently occupied, OPH says, while 75 per cent of ICU beds are taken.

QCH says it has admitted 24 COVID-19 patients and 138 patients are on isolation procedures, marking an “all-time high” for the hospital.

“We know this sucks, we really do,” QCH said on Twitter.

“Please know we are working hard. We will return to normal surgical operations as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.”

Global News has reached out to other Ottawa-area hospitals to ask whether similar precautions around elective surgeries are being put in place elsewhere in the city.

The head of the Ontario Hospitals Association foretold last week that rising COVID-19 levels would force cancelled surgeries and other complications for the province’s health-care system.

1:45 Keith Baldrey on increasing number of younger COVID-19 victims Keith Baldrey on increasing number of younger COVID-19 victims