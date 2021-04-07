Menu

Crime

Kelowna man with criminal history in custody following attempted delivery truck theft: RCMP

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 2:02 pm
Kurtis Sanderson was arrested in West Kelowna on Good Friday. View image in full screen
Kurtis Sanderson was arrested in West Kelowna on Good Friday. courtesy: Facebook

A Kelowna man with a history of robbery has been arrested and is suspected of attempting to steal a delivery truck on Good Friday.

RCMP said a delivery driver was getting into his vehicle in West Kelowna when a man allegedly struck him with a blunt object and tried to steal his vehicle.

The driver fought off his attacker, RCMP report, with the suspect fleeing the scene on foot.

According to police, the incident happened just after 8:40 p.m., along the 1700 block of Ross Road on April 2.

“The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack,” RCMP said.

West Kelowna RCMP said they flooded the area and located a suspect, who was arrested without incident.

Kurtis Alan Sanderson, 25, has been charged with robbery and breach of probation.

Sanderson was recently released from jail after being sentenced to 547 days behind bars in October 2019 for a robbery he committed in June of that year.

On that same date, the Kelowna man was also sentenced to 126 days in jail for the robbery of the Esso station at 2380 Highway 97 North in April 2019.

At the time of the alleged Good Friday attempted robbery, Sanderson was also on probation.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to be in court on April 8 for a bail hearing.

