West Kelowna robbery suspect nabbed

A Kelowna man is facing charges after a string of robberies in West Kelowna.

On Dec. 9, RCMP responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of Montreal on Gosset Road after police said a suspect passed a note to a bank teller and fled with cash.

Mounties believe a 26-year-old man was responsible for the robbery, as well as several similar incidents that were committed in late 2017 under similar circumstances.

“Police linked those robberies carried out on December 12th and December 15th and formed the belief that they were each committed by the same male suspect,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “Continued investigative efforts led to the suspect being identified and arrested on March 20th without incident.”

Police said the public came forward with important tips that helped lead to the arrest after video surveillance images of the suspect were released.

The suspect has been released from custody on strict conditions. He’s expected to appear in court at a later date.