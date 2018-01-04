Four people homeless after West Kelowna blaze

Fire crews were called to a mobile home fire in the 1800 block of Boucherie Road, in West Kelowna, around 1:45 on Thursday afternoon.

Residents said four people were at home at the time and heard a loud bang coming from a back bedroom.

The home filled up with smoke so the occupants left immediately. No one was hurt.

Residents who spoke with Global News did not know what may have caused the noise or the smoke.

The home was heavily damaged.

Two neighbouring properties also suffered minor damage to the outside of the buildings.

– with files from Steve Beskidny