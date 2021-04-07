Five-foot-tall bronze statue stolen from Saanich cemetery

Send this page to someone via email

Saanich police officers are hoping the public can help them solve a rather bizarre crime.

A bronze statue was stolen sometime over the long weekend, police said.

The statue, believed to be five feet tall, was standing outside the Royal Oak Mausoleum, at the Royal Oak Burial Park on Falaise Drive.

It is not known exactly when the statue was stolen but police are asking everyone to keep their eyes open for it, saying it is quite distinctive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saanich police or the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.