Crime

Five-foot-tall bronze statue stolen from Saanich cemetery

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 2:14 pm
This statue was standing in front of the Royal Oak Mausoleum but was stolen recently. View image in full screen
This statue was standing in front of the Royal Oak Mausoleum but was stolen recently. Saanich Police Department

Saanich police officers are hoping the public can help them solve a rather bizarre crime.

A bronze statue was stolen sometime over the long weekend, police said.

The statue, believed to be five feet tall, was standing outside the Royal Oak Mausoleum, at the Royal Oak Burial Park on Falaise Drive.

Click to play video: 'Saanich Police warn public after aggressive deer attacks' Saanich Police warn public after aggressive deer attacks
Saanich Police warn public after aggressive deer attacks – Jun 5, 2017

It is not known exactly when the statue was stolen but police are asking everyone to keep their eyes open for it, saying it is quite distinctive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saanich police or the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.

