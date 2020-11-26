Menu

Crews search for man missing from Vancouver Island mental health facility for 3 weeks

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 26, 2020 3:22 pm
Sean Hart has been missing since Nov. 6, when he walked away from a Saanich mental health facility.
Sean Hart has been missing since Nov. 6, when he walked away from a Saanich mental health facility. Saanich police

A search is underway on Vancouver Island for a man who walked away from a mental health facility three weeks ago.

Sean Hart, 34, “unexpectedly left” the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health Facility on Nov. 6, according to Saanich police.

His mother has flown in from Calgary to help police and the search and rescue crews as they focus on Greater Victoria and beyond.

Hart has gone missing in the past, but always returned within a few days, police said.

He’s also known to walk great distances, sometimes without shoes.

He has schizophrenia, has been without medication for some time, and will require medical attention, police said.

Hart is described as Caucasian, six feet tall and very thin. He has long, curly reddish-brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen dressed in black clothing.

Police are asking anyone who sees him not to approach, and to call 911.

Click to play video 'What is a Silver Alert?' What is a Silver Alert?
What is a Silver Alert? – Oct 9, 2020
