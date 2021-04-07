Eric Church announces 5 Canadian dates for upcoming arena tour

Send this page to someone via email

Eric Church is setting his sights on five Canadian cities as the country singer heads out on a 55-city full arena North American tour starting this fall.

It’s the first concert tour announced in Canada since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic (with the exception of drive-in shows).

“I just want to play shows,” Church told Billboard in its April 3 cover story.

“Politics’ job is to divide — that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”

Church has taken a leadership role in the industry’s return to touring by actively promoting the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said he received his second dose after consulting with epidemiologists and industry experts.

“It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations,” he said.

“You’ve got to get needles in arms.”

Church will also appear in an upcoming PSA to promote vaccine education, which will premiere during the ACM Awards broadcast on April 18.

The Gather Again Tour kicks off on Sept. 17, with Canadian dates on Oct. 22 in Calgary, Oct. 23 in Saskatoon, Oct. 29 in Vancouver, Jan. 14, 2022, in Toronto and Jan. 15, 2022, in Ottawa.

As of this writing, it’s unclear when tickets for the Canadian concert dates will be available for purchase.

All shows will be in-the-round, with Church playing in the centre of each arena to accommodate more fans.

Church is a seven-time ACM Award winner, a four-time CMA Award winner and a 10-time Grammy nominee.

His most recent project, the Heart & Soul triple album, will be released on multiple dates later this month.