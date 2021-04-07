Menu

62-year-old man dies after vehicle collides with concrete barricade on Jasper Avenue

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 1:10 pm
Edmonton police and firefighters responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Jasper Avenue Tuesday, April 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police and firefighters responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Jasper Avenue Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Global News

Edmonton police responded to a single-vehicle collision in downtown Edmonton just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the crash at 106 Street and Jasper Avenue after Edmonton Fire Rescue found the vehicle had collided with a concrete barrier and the driver “was slumped over the steering wheel and unresponsive,” EPS said in a news release.

Trending Stories

The man was treated by EMS and firefighters, and “life-saving measures” performed, but the 62-year-old passed away a short time later in hospital.

Police say neither speed nor impairment are considered factors in this collision and no other motorists were involved.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

