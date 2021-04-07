62-year-old man dies after vehicle collides with concrete barricade on Jasper Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police responded to a single-vehicle collision in downtown Edmonton just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the crash at 106 Street and Jasper Avenue after Edmonton Fire Rescue found the vehicle had collided with a concrete barrier and the driver “was slumped over the steering wheel and unresponsive,” EPS said in a news release.

The man was treated by EMS and firefighters, and “life-saving measures” performed, but the 62-year-old passed away a short time later in hospital.

Police say neither speed nor impairment are considered factors in this collision and no other motorists were involved.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

