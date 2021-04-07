COVID-19: Ottawa booking new vaccine appointments for 60+ up to April 30

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Ottawa has opened up new COVID-19 vaccine appointments up until April 30 as the province expands bookings to those aged 60 and older.

Anyone in Ottawa born in 1961 or earlier can now book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at one of the four community clinics via Ontario’s centralized system.

The clinics currently open for vaccinations in Ottawa are city hall, the Eva James Memorial Community Centre, the Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA and the Nepean Sportsplex.

Residents who qualify can book online or call the provincial phone line at 1-833-943-3900 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The city is only adding bookings until the end of the month based on the existing COVID-19 vaccine supply. More slots will be added once the city confirms additional dose deliveries.

Ottawa’s vaccine task force is also clarifying a recent announcement from the Ontario government on Wednesday about “hot spot” communities where those aged 50 and older are being prioritized for vaccination under the province’s Phase 2 rollout.

While Ottawa neighbourhoods with postal codes starting with K1T, K1V and K2V were listed as “hot spot” communities under the provincial list, the city said Wednesday that not all residents who live in these areas listed will be prioritized.

Ottawa has previously identified 21 priority neighbourhoods with the highest risks of hospitalization and death in connection with COVID-19. The city will therefore continue to focus on these neighbourhoods within those postal codes when vaccinations become available to those aged 50 and older, according to Anthony Di Monte, the head of Ottawa’s vaccine distribution task force.

