Health

Quebec tops 1,250 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations spike

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
People wear face masks as they walk in a park in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
People wear face masks as they walk in a park in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,270 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths, including one in the past 24 hours, Wednesday amid a surge in infections in the province.

The caseload stands at 319,802, which is one of the highest counts in the country. Recoveries, meanwhile, have topped 298,000.

The health crisis has killed 10,709 Quebecers over the past 13 months. The death toll accounts for nearly half of Canada’s fatalities attributed to the the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Gyms closing, school rules change again as Quebec tightens COVID-19 restrictions in certain zones

The number of hospitalizations related to the pandemic jumped by 29 to 543. Of those patients, there are 123 in intensive care, a rise of two from the previous day.

The vaccination campaign saw another 43,631 doses given Tuesday, for a total of 1,636,310 to date. The government says almost 20 per cent of the Quebec population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Quebec is expanding its inoculation rollout this week and the minimum age requirement will drop to 60 across the province.

When it comes to screening, the latest information shows there were 34,499 tests carried out Monday.

With files from The Canadian Press

