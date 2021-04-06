COVID-19: 13 new cases for Peterborough area, variant cases up to 240

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and a jump in total variant cases.

The COVID tracker for the health unit at 4:30 p.m. reported 79 active cases of COVID-19, up from 67 reported on Monday.

The health unit also reports that of its 932 cumulative cases, 240 are variant of concern cases, up from 212 about 24 hours earlier. The first confirmed variant of concern was reported on Feb. 23. The health unit has ceased reporting cases as “presumed” variants.

Of the health unit’s 932 cases, 842 are now declared resolved (one more since Monday) — approximately 91.5 per cent.

Active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction — Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation — include:

Story continues below advertisement

Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School: Declared Sunday — three cases as of Tuesday, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board

Champlain College Annex at Trent University: Declared April 3 with three cases.

Empress Gardens Retirement Residence: Declared March 22 after one employee tested positive. A resident — a woman in her 80s — died in hospital due to COVID-19 complications. 4 cases reported on Monday.

Two workplace outbreaks: Declared March 31, locations not identified by the health unit. Ontario’s COVID outbreak database lists one case under congregate care and another under education.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 208 COVID-19 cases associated with 34 outbreaks — five more cases since Monday’s update.

View image in full screen COVID-19 case data for April 6, 2021. Peterborough Public Health

Other COVID-19 data for Tuesday:

Story continues below advertisement

31 local cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared; five required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Monday.

Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city.

Trent University: Reports at 4:30 p.m. seven active cases — up from four on Monday. All seven cases are in student residence. The university states “not all active cases may be related to the current outbreak at Champlain College Annex.”

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports 11 COVID-19 inpatients. There have been 27 patient transfers from other areas — two more since Monday.

Death toll: 11 since the pandemic was declared, one linked to outbreak at Empress Gardens Retirement Residence; one to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak; three associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

More than 47,250 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Vaccination clinics/COVID-19 testing

Sign up for notification of vaccination clinics online.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena in Peterborough.

Advertisement