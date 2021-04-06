Guelph reports 194 new COVID-19 cases over Easter weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 194 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Tuesday, raising its total to 3,190 during the pandemic.

The data encompasses the entire Easter long weekend, from Thursday to Tuesday morning, with active cases jumping by 209 cases to 235.

Another 58 people have recovered, raising the city’s resolved case count to 2,918.

Guelph’s death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

In Wellington County, 37 new cases are being reported on Tuesday as its case count reaches 1,097.

The number of active cases in the county has increased by 20 from last week to 46 with another 17 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases reached 1,016.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

Four COVID-19 outbreaks were also reported over the weekend, including at Wellington Terrace long-term care home in Fergus where five staff members have tested positive for the virus.

A staff member each at St. Joseph’s long-term care home and the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph have also been infected, while a patient and a staff member at the Homewood Health Centre have also caught COVID-19.

Public health’s online portal shows most cases in Guelph involve those in the 20 to 39 age range, while in Wellington County it’s seniors over the age of 80 connected to an outbreak.

With students moving to distance learning on Wednesday, the school boards in Guelph are reporting 34 cases in 22 schools.

The Upper Grand District School Board is reporting 28 cases in 19 schools, while the Wellington Catholic District School Board is reporting six cases in three schools.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph jumped from 42 to 91 cases per 100,000 over the weekend.

Five cases are being treated in a hospital, including two in intensive care.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health has administered 55,862 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 5,024 doses over what was reported on Thursday.

Public health also reports that 48,419 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which represents 19 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone who is eligible under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan, such as teachers and anyone over the age of 60, can pre-register for an appointment on public health’s website.