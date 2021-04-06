Menu

April 10 – Parkinson Association of Alberta

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted April 6, 2021 2:20 pm

The Parkinson Association of Alberta helps make every day better for Albertans affected by Parkinson disease by providing support services, education, advocacy, and funds for research.

A standalone Alberta charity, they rely on the generosity of donors like you, using all proceeds to support their initiatives. April is Parkinson’s Awareness month, dedicated to celebrating the unique experiences and stories of the community.

Join Dr. Oksana Suchowersky and Lana Tordoff from the Parkinson Association of Alberta on 630 CHED’s Talk to the Experts – this  Saturday at 11:00am.

