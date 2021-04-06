April 10 – Parkinson Association of Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The Parkinson Association of Alberta helps make every day better for Albertans affected by Parkinson disease by providing support services, education, advocacy, and funds for research.

A standalone Alberta charity, they rely on the generosity of donors like you, using all proceeds to support their initiatives. April is Parkinson’s Awareness month, dedicated to celebrating the unique experiences and stories of the community.

Join Dr. Oksana Suchowersky and Lana Tordoff from the Parkinson Association of Alberta on 630 CHED’s Talk to the Experts – this Saturday at 11:00am.

Advertisement