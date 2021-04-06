Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

School staff in Niagara to receive COVID-19 vaccine during April Break

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted April 6, 2021 12:22 pm
The region's public and Catholic school boards say they are working with Niagara Region Public Health to vaccinate staff during the upcoming April Break. View image in full screen
The region's public and Catholic school boards say they are working with Niagara Region Public Health to vaccinate staff during the upcoming April Break. About Niagara

Teachers and other staff in public and Catholic schools throughout Niagara Region will have the option of receiving COVID-19 vaccinations next week.

The region’s school boards say they are working with Niagara Region Public Health to vaccinate staff during the upcoming April Break.

Story continues below advertisement

The District School Board of Niagara (DSBN) says eligible staff include educators and others who work in school environments, as well as school bus drivers and crossing guards.

Trending Stories

Warren Hoshizaki, DSBN Director of Education, says it means “another layer of safety and protection” for students, staff and their families.

With provincial plans to keep schools open, he adds that “access to the vaccine for our staff is critical.”

The public board says staff are working with Niagara Region Public Health and Niagara Health to conclude all the logistics for the vaccinations, in time for appointments to start on April 10.

Read more: Teachers at Niagara Catholic school board will soon be able to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Similar plans are in place for employees of the Niagara Catholic District School Board.

“All active full-time, part-time, occasional and casual Niagara Catholic staff and those scheduled for a return to work within the next six weeks are eligible to be vaccinated next week,” states Camillo Cipriano, director of education, in an all-staff memo obtained by Global News. The memo is scheduled to be issued Tuesday.

“The plan also includes school bus drivers and crossing guards, who are so important to our school communities,” the memo adds.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Catholic District School BoardNiagara COVID-19April Breakdsbnniagara covid-19 vaccineNiagara Schools

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers