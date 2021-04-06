School staff in Niagara to receive COVID-19 vaccine during April Break

Send this page to someone via email

Teachers and other staff in public and Catholic schools throughout Niagara Region will have the option of receiving COVID-19 vaccinations next week.

The region’s school boards say they are working with Niagara Region Public Health to vaccinate staff during the upcoming April Break.

With incredible support from @NRPublicHealth & @niagarahealth, 4,000 #DSBN staff who work in our schools can get the COVID-19 vaccine! Access to the vaccine will help keep our students, staff & families safe. THANK YOU @NRPublicHealth @niagarahealth! 💙🔗: https://t.co/S8rjM1vwoH pic.twitter.com/AXZIo0PPLZ — District School Board of Niagara (@dsbn) April 6, 2021

The District School Board of Niagara (DSBN) says eligible staff include educators and others who work in school environments, as well as school bus drivers and crossing guards.

Warren Hoshizaki, DSBN Director of Education, says it means “another layer of safety and protection” for students, staff and their families.

With provincial plans to keep schools open, he adds that “access to the vaccine for our staff is critical.”

The public board says staff are working with Niagara Region Public Health and Niagara Health to conclude all the logistics for the vaccinations, in time for appointments to start on April 10.

Similar plans are in place for employees of the Niagara Catholic District School Board.

“All active full-time, part-time, occasional and casual Niagara Catholic staff and those scheduled for a return to work within the next six weeks are eligible to be vaccinated next week,” states Camillo Cipriano, director of education, in an all-staff memo obtained by Global News. The memo is scheduled to be issued Tuesday.

“The plan also includes school bus drivers and crossing guards, who are so important to our school communities,” the memo adds.

