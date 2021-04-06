Menu

Lifestyle

Blue Bombers get spicy with new local partnerships

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 11:37 am
A CFL ball is photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' stadium. View image in full screen
A CFL ball is photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' stadium. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are partnering with a pair of local businesses and offering special team-branded products in their Bombers Store.

The team announced last week that it’s teaming up with Niverville-based Negash Coffee to offer a Blue Bombers Kickoff Coffee, and with Winnipeg’s Spice World on a special edition set of BBQ spices.

“It’s such a unique opportunity, and we’re super excited,” Spice World’s Aaron Delos Santos told 680 CJOB.

“(Bombers president and CEO) Wade Miller was actually gifted one of the sets over Christmas, and he loved it so much.

“He told me they were wanting to support local businesses … and here we go.”

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers report $7-million loss in 2020 due to loss of CFL season, other restrictions

Among the Bombers spices are a chimichurri blend, Memphis BBQ rub, and Peg City seasoning — which Delos Santos said represents Winnipeg’s diversity.

“There’s so many beautiful layers in there — I joke with customers that it’s great on everything, but not cereal.

“With the amount of different cultures in the city, we’re experiencing so many different flavours.

“People are stepping out of their wheelhouse — they’re stepping away from the salt and pepper and garlic.”

Winnipeg Sports CFL Football Winnipeg Blue Bombers Spice World Kickoff Coffee Negash Coffee Peg City

