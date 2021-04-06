Quebec premier puts his home on the market for nearly $5 million

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault is hoping to cash in on the hot housing market, putting his Outremont family home up for sale for the eye-opening price of $4.9 million.

Located in upper Outremont, within walking distance of Laurier Street, the house has been a home for Legault, his wife Isabelle Brais and their two sons since 1998.

The three-storey, eight-bedroom Victorian mansion has an integrated two-car garage and sits on a flat 18,000-square-foot lot with an in-ground pool.

The sale includes a separate “quaint” coach house that has been converted and remodelled into a guest house with an interior car park.

It’s currently listed by real estate broker Joseph Montanaro.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s unique because the lot is flat and the space has so much usable land,” Montanaro said.

The century-old home is described as having “grand rooms, soaring ceilings and impressive original details throughout.”

This isn’t the first time the large, Victorian-style home has hit the market.

Story continues below advertisement

“It wasn’t the right time, but this time around its feels right,” Montanaro said.

Montanaro says Legault and Brais listed the house unsuccessfully for the same price in 2015.

The main reason Legault is selling the mansion this time around, according to Montanaro, is because the family does not need such a large space any longer.

Both Legault’s sons, Victor and Xavier, have left the nest and for the past few years, the premier has been spending most of his days in Quebec City.

“They are looking to downsize,” Montanaro said.

The house has only been on the market this month and is already attracting a lot of interest with a number of prospective buyers, according to Montanaro.

“Things couldn’t be better. The market is very, very strong and we have already had three visits, two couples have come back for their second visit, so I am expecting an offer shortly.”