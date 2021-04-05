Winnipeg firefighter injured battling grass fire near Charleswood

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg firefighter was injured Monday afternoon while crews battled a grass and brush fire near the west Perimeter Highway.

In a release, the city says the individual required medical attention, however, no other details were provided.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS), says crews were dispatched to a grassy and forested area behind Charleswood Road at around 2:20 p.m. and found a fire extending several hundred meters.

The fire was brought under control a little over an hour later.

No other injuries or damage were reported. The cause of the fire isn’t yet known.

Preventing Wildfires

The city suggests people manage the vegetation surrounding their homes in order to prevent out-of-control fires.

This could include pruning plants, removing trees, and cleaning up brush, leaves, grass, and other debris. Watering vegetation – particularly in the first 10 meters – around one’s home is also important.

Firewood should also be stored at least 10 meters away from structures, and smoking materials, such as cigarette butts, shouldn’t be disposed in planters or thrown out windows.

A full list of safety guidelines for outdoor fires can be found on the city’s website.