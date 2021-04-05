B.C. reports 1,889 new COVID-19 cases over two days

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials on Monday reported 1,889 new cases of COVID-19 over two days.

There were 999 cases between Saturday and Sunday and 890 cases between Sunday and Monday.

Of the new cases reported Monday, 579 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 986 were in the Fraser Health region, 100 were in Island Health,129 were in Interior Health, and 95 were in Northern Health.

Officials also revised COVID-19 case numbers issued on Saturday. The province now says there were 1,074 cases between Thursday and Friday, and 1,077 cases between Friday and Saturday, leaving the four-day case count at 4,040.

There are 318 people in hospital with COVID-19. The number of people in intensive care has risen to 96, an all-time high.

There have been 23 new deaths since April 1, the province said Monday, bringing B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,486.

There are 8,490 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and nearly 12,000 people are in self-isolation due to possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The province said 893,590 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 87,472 of which were second doses.

The numbers come as the province unveiled its Get Vaccinated website where eligible British Columbians will be able to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting Tuesday.